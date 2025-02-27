OBITUARY: John Ross Crutcher II

John Ross Crutcher II, age 77 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away February 22, 2025. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Ross & Cleo Crutcher. A proud member of the Battle Ground Academy Class of 1966. After graduating, he continued his education at Memphis University. He later moved to the Phoenix, AZ area until moving back to Tennessee in the early 2000’s.

John spent his career in the health food industry, dedicated to promoting healthy living throughout his life. He was known for his vast knowledge of health foods and his passion for wellness, which he shared with countless individuals. He worked to educate others about the benefits of healthy eating and the importance of nourishing the body with wholesome, natural foods.

Beyond his professional achievements, John was a warm, kind, and genuine person who valued the well-being of those around him. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Keely. Ross is survived by his sister, Cheryl (Charles) Wilson of Franklin, TN; nephews, John David Leaver of Nashville, TN, Joey C. (Elaine) Wilson II of Brentwood, TN and Justin Ross (Tiffany) Wilson of Franklin, TN. He is also survived by his two grandsons.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, March 8, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Trinity Methodist Church. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Methodist Church.

