OBITUARY: John Roddy McDonald

In Memory of John Roddy “Rod” McDonald

John Roddy “Rod” McDonald of Nashville, Tennessee was born on June 7, 1949, at McDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida and passed away on October 24, 2024, while riding his motorcycle. Preceded in death by his parents, James M. McDonald and Florence J. McDonald, he is survived by his wife Kathleen S. Johnston, daughter Emily K. McDonald, son Josh R. McDonald, grandchild Cooper McDonald, brother James M. McDonald and sister-in-law Jannette McDonald, brother-in-law James T. Johnston and sister-in-law Patricia Babusci, and mother-in-law Judith A. Johnston.

Rod developed a love of travel at an early age while his father was a pilot in the Air Force, having moved around the world with his family. He graduated from Bangor High School in Bangor, Maine in 1968, where he was the quarterback of the football team and competed in many other sports. He followed his brother Jim to the Air Force Academy, graduating in 1972, and then flew various assignments during the Vietnam War. After fulfilling his military commitment, Rod spent his entire 26-year career flying for American Airlines, where he retired as a Captain on the 757/767 fleet, piloting international routes. Rod captained a flight to Manchester, England on the eve of the September 11 tragedies and was a comfort to his crew while they were delayed several days before being allowed to return to the United States.

Rod was an avid athlete who completed 10 Ironman triathlons including the Hawaiian Ironman World Championships in 1999. Rod met Kathleen while racing the St. Croix Triathlon in 1998, where they returned two years later to marry. He was her most enthusiastic supporter when she started a triathlon coaching business and was everyone’s biggest cheerleader come any race day. During retirement Rod enjoyed working for Team Magic at triathlon events as the “Captain” of the transition area.

In retirement Rod also became an avid motorcyclist and was very active in his local BMW Owners Club. He enjoyed attending rallies and going on adventurous trips with his riding friends at every opportunity. When not on his motorcycle he was the “Captain” of his RV traveling the country with Kathleen and their two corgis. Rod was also very proud of his children, Emily and Josh and enjoyed hiking with them in California, on the Appalachian Trail, and other beautiful locations.

Rod was cherished by all who knew him. His smile and laugh instantly brought joy to friends, loved ones, neighbors, and anyone whose life he touched. He was an incredible optimist who lived life to the fullest.

“Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live as if you’ll die tomorrow.” – James Dean

A memorial service will be held on November 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069, with a reception following the service. Military honors and internment at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN 37221, to follow the reception.

In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts for Rod McDonald may be sent online to Friends of Warner Parks warnerparks.org/support/tribute-gifts or mailed to Friends of Warner Parks, 50 Vaughn Rd, Nashville, TN 37221.