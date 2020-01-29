John William “Jack” Robertson Sr., 101, died peacefully January 18, 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born in Elwood, Indiana, August 4, 1918, he was the son of a Lutheran minister.Jack graduated from Louisville Male High School, Class of 1936. He served in WWII in the Army Air Force Communications as a cryptographer stationed in Greenland.

He lived the majority of his life in Louisville, Kentucky where he was a member of American Legion Post 201 and Calvary Lutheran Church. Jack spent his career working in the accounting division of Seagram’s Distillery and later joined Michelin Tire Corporation where he eventually retired.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn A. Robertson and his brother, David M. Robertson. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Sue Montross and son, John (Carol) William Robertson, Jr.; grandchildren, Christine (Anthony) Manasco, Lisa (Sam) Berry, Emily (Nathan) Vooys, Clayton (Melanie) Robertson and Derek Montross and great-grandchildren, Chloe & Shelby Manasco, Lucas, Henry & Evelyn Vooys, Lila & Phillip Robertson and John William Berry.

Interment will be at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.

