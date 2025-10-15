OBITUARY: John Robert Chastain

John Robert Chastain, age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on October 14, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 1, 1945, in Miami, Florida, John was the son of Wilbur and Juanita Chastain.

He was known by all who met him for his kind heart, sharp sense of humor, and deep love for his family, owned and rescued animals, and the great outdoors.

A gifted professional photographer, John spent his life capturing the beauty of the world through his lens. His art and his studio stand as a lasting legacy to his talent, passion, and creative spirit. Whether hiking through nature with his camera in hand, fishing with his sons and grandson, or spending time with his beloved dogs and cat, John found joy in the simple, profound moments of life.

He is survived by his wife, Kisa; his sons, Guy and Grant, and their mother and good friend, Laura; his daughters-in-law, Sonya and Christy; his cherished grandchildren, Leo and Amelia; and his brothers, Kenny and Mike. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Juanita, and his brother Richard.

John’s warmth, humor, and artistic vision touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.