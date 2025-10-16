OBITUARY: John Richard Wharton

John Richard Wharton, age 70, of Bedford County, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, September 19, 2025, peacefully with family by his side.

John was born on January 22, 1955 to the late John F. and Margaret Wharton in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

He was a loving husband, devoted father, funny grandpa and a proud great-grandpa.

John, along with his wife, Helene, started, owned and operated a successful mechanical contracting company, Southern Heating and Cooling, Inc. for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and boating in the Gulf of America, was an aviation enthusiast, Coast Guard Boat Captain, and an American Patriot.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Helene C. Wharton; children: Bridget W. (Barry) Bobo and Elizabeth (Richard) Elam; grandchildren: Zachary A. (Jani) Bobo, Cassidy W. (Zachary) Heuvil, Rebecca B. (Brandon) Wesley, Megan B. Elam, and Trevor L. (Samantha) Elam; and great-grandson, Baron Lee Elam.

A celebration of life will be held at 3PM Friday, October 24, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be 1:00PM-3:00PM prior to the service.