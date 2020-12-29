OBITUARY: John Richard Wainwright

John R. (Jack) Wainwright, 78 of Franklin, TN and Hilton Head, SC died in the presence of the Lord on December 20, 2020.

He was born to the late John R. and Eloise Peterson Wainwright, December 21, 1941 in Reading, PA. Jack graduated from Rich Township High School in Park Forest, IL. and earned a BS degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana, IL., 1965 and an MBA from the University of Chicago, Chicago, IL., 1987.

Jack was a “Fighting Illini” football player and a member of the University of Illinois 1964 Rose Bowl team. He retired from Sears Roebuck and Co. in 1994; He was the Executive Vice President of Arrow Products, Inc.; later a consultant with Computer Science Corporation and Wilson Learning Corporation. He co-founded The Hillary Foundation with Sir Edmund Hillary in 1983 and was President until 2000 and remained on the Board thereafter.

Jack was a deacon and active member of The Church of West Franklin, Franklin, TN.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn of 58 years, two sons and four grandchildren. Mike and Kim Wainwright of Franklin, TN with granddaughter, Morgan. Mark and Lashawn Wainwright of St. Charles, IL with grandchildren Noah, Anna and Luke. His sister Marsha Blank of Florida and sister-in-law Judy Smith of Flossmoor, IL. He was preceded in death by his brother Mark (infant) of Reading, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of West Franklin, Franklin, TN at a later date.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com