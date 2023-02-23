OBITUARY: John Richard Moncibais

Mr. John Richard Moncibais, age 73, husband of Rosemary Moncibais, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at TriStar Spring Hill.

Born on May 23, 1949, in Hanford, California, John was the son of the late Salvador Moncibais and the late Nancy Saladana Marino.

He served in the United States Navy for nearly three years. He married Rosemary Varga on June 19, 1984. John worked thirty-four years for General Motors before retiring in 2004. After retirement, he worked in the air conditioning business for several years. He loved his family and devoted all of his time to his grandchildren and their sporting events.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Steven Moncibais of Spring Hill, TN, Kristine Moncibais of Spring Hill, TN, brother, Sal Moncibais of California, sister, Delores (Gary) Johnson of California, Helen Erevia of California, grandchildren, Jaedyn Moncibais, Jeremiah Moncibais, Addisyn Harris, Anthony, Kyle, Alyssa, and Nicholas Moncibais, numerous nieces and nephews, and son, John (Patricia) Moncibais of California.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margie Flores and Paula Moncibais.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the United States Navy. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/