OBITUARY: John Richard “Dick” Rinker

John Richard “Dick” Rinker, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away September 7, 2021.

Dick was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as an Airborne Ranger before becoming a public-school teacher in Medford Lakes NJ for nearly 30 years. He retired and moved to Franklin TN more than 20 years ago where he was active in his local church participating in many mission trips both domestic and international. He was a man of deep faith and was active in prison and truck stop ministries as well as Room at the Inn. He was always ready to rebuild both the physical and spiritual lives of those in need. He was a talented artist and carpenter specializing in wood carving and oil painting. Above all else he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Preceded in death by parents, James and Grace Mahon Rinker and twin sister, Gail Ragan. Survived by: wife of 59 ½ years, Janice D. Rinker; daughter, Deborah Whitman; son, James (Dixie) Rinker; sister, Robin MacFarland; grandchildren, Zachary Whitman, Grant, Ryan and Isabella Rinker.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Oak Valley Baptist Church, 1161 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064. Pastor Ken Parker will officiate. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to truckstopministries.org. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com