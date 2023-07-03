OBITUARY: John Reid Forsythe

John Reid Forsythe, 55, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away in his home on June 28, 2023 from a cardiac event. He was born in Rushville, Nebraska on June 29th, 1967 to John A. Forsythe and Chery A. (Reid) Forsythe.

John graduated from Gering High School in Gering, Nebraska in 1985. After high school, he attended Kearney State College and also served in the United States Marine Corps. John moved to Dallas, Texas where he started his own commercial and residential painting company which he continued to operate until his death. Later, John relocated to Spring Hill, Tennessee to be near his sister’s family. He grew his business, Forsythe Custom Painting, which became one of the leading companies in the area, garnering John a 5-star rating on Angi with hundreds of exceptional customer reviews. John had an incredible work ethic and attention to customer service in his business. He rarely took time off for himself.

John’s life was marked by his selflessness and kindness to others. He was generous with his love, time and talents. He was always ready to help anyone in need and is remembered by friends and family for always having a big smile and hug for them. He never failed to tell his family how much he loved them. Growing up in Nebraska, he was an enormous Nebraska Husker fan and was looking forward to the coming season. He was part of the Husker game watch group in Nashville. He was an avid follower of politics, and you could count on John to be informed and opinionated. In the spare time he allowed himself, he enjoyed relaxing at home or occasionally taking a trip to the mountains in Tennessee.

John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dr. Ralph A. and Genevieve (Gellatly) Forsythe of Littleton, Colorado; his maternal grandparents, James and Lorraine (Rado) Reid of Hulett, Wyoming; and his aunt and uncle, Benjamin and Marla (Forsythe) Leiker of Littleton, Colorado. He is survived by his parents, John A. Forsythe of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Cheryl A. (Reid) Goodwill of Cody, Wyoming; his sisters and their husbands, Lisa M. and George Martin of Spring Hill, Tennessee; Lauri A. and Mick Johnson of Kearney, Nebraska; his nieces McKenna Mendoza, Emma Johnson, and Olivia Martin, and his nephews Matthew J. and Reid J. Fuhrman, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private celebration of life will be held for John by his family in Nebraska later in the fall.