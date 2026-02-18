John R. Duke, 86, of Brentwood, TN, passed away with his devoted family by his side 16 February 2026.

On 28 April 1939, John Robert Duke was born in Weogufka, Alabama. He was the oldest son of Kermit Lenzy Duke and Mary Lyle Duke. John grew up helping raise corn and chickens on the family farm. In his teenage years, he raced stock cars in central Alabama, drove the high school bus, and helped his dad make moonshine.

In 1958, John married the love of his life, Tama Jeanne Jones. They shared 62 wonderful years and enjoyed many adventures together. They had two sons, Michael Robert Duke and Steven Dwyane Duke, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

In 1958, John joined the United States Navy as a jet engine mechanic. Later in his service, he became a P-3C Orion Flight Engineer, amassing over 7,500 flight hours. John served his nation for 22 years, including two deployments to Vietnam. John retired at the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer.

Following his naval career, John joined U.S. Customs and Border Patrol as a Flight Engineer and Aviation Maintenance Officer. John retired from the CBP in 2004.

Left to cherish John’s memory are his two sons; his brother Harvey Duke and wife Rose; his sister Ann and husband Bill; his brother Lester Duke and wife Karen; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law Mike Jones and wife Terry, and Danny Jones and wife Jane of Aiken, SC.

Preceding John in death were his younger brothers Frank “Buster” Duke, David Duke, and parents, Kermit and Mary Duke.

A visitation for Mr. Duke will be held in Sylacauga, Alabama, on February 21, 2026, from 10 until 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Radney Smith Funeral Home, 320 N Elm Avenue. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society, nmcrs.org.

Published by The Daily Home on Feb. 18, 2026.

