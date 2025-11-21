OBITUARY: John Paul Love

John Paul Love, age 70, of Fairview, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2025.

John was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Sheryl Ann Love, and a proud father to his daughters, Rebecca Ann Waller and Kerri Lee Phillips. He cherished his sons-in-law, Paul William Waller and Jason Ashley Phillips, and he found immense joy in his grandchildren: Joshua Andrew Phillips, Katie Elizabeth Serenity Phillips, and Xuoy Savanah Phillips.

John spent many years working as an electrician, a trade he valued and took great pride in. Yet his greatest passion was serving God and his church family at Elam Wright Free Will Baptist Church, where he faithfully taught Sunday School and led the congregation in song. His heart for ministry, steady presence, and unwavering faith touched countless lives.

Above all, John loved his family deeply. He was a constant source of strength, kindness, and support, always ready to help, encourage, or simply be there. His legacy of love, faith, and dedication will live on through all who were blessed to know him.

Funeral services will be held at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home on Highway 100. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.