OBITUARY: John Patrick Deckard

John Patrick Deckard, 52 years of age, of Fairview, TN, passed away July 17, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

John was born September 19, 1970, in Madison, TN, to the late John William Deckard, Jr. and Bonnie (Starkey) Thomas.

He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to fish and hunt. He loved his family so much. He was a loyal, honest, caring, loving, and trustworthy man. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a problem solver; a perfectionist with everything and would help anybody with anything that he could.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Angela Deckard; children, Alyssa, Emily, Joni, and Johnny Deckard; brothers, David (Jenny) Deckard, Jason Deckard, and Patrick Deckard; and a sister, Tara Golt.

John will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at https://www.dicksonfuneralhome.com

