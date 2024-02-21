OBITUARY: John Overby Montgomery

John Overby Montgomery, a devoted family man, respected general contractor, and beloved member of the Franklin, TN community, passed away on February 17, 2024 at the age of 54.

Born on December 28, 1969, in Birmingham, AL, to Tina (Rowe) and Tony Montgomery, John was a beacon of love, kindness, and generosity for his entire life.

John’s early life in Brookhaven, MS and Meridian, MS, alongside his sister, Michele (Brandon) Ketcham, was filled with the youthful joys, experiences, and lessons that defined who he became as a man. It was also during this time that he developed his love for the greater Ole Miss community and made him a life long, die-hard fan of Ole Miss football.

This seminal time in his life fostered what became a framework for his lifelong passion for God, family, and friends. John graduated from Meridian High School in 1988 and continued pursuing his love of friends and family at Ole Miss, graduating with a degree in history. While at Ole Miss he was an active member of Sigma Chi fraternity where he developed many lifelong friendships.

In 1999, John married the love of his life, Margaret Ann Ferris, in a beautiful ceremony at Saint Andrew’s Cathedral in Jackson, MS. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and the joy of raising their three children, Mims, Cole, and Penn.

John’s life continued to be defined by time spent with family, creating joy, and making memories. These times were spent going on annual family skiing trips, creating cherished memories fly fishing with his wife and children, playing golf with his dearest friends, attending Ole Miss football games, and celebrating life’s triumphant moments. The common denominator for all of this was his love for his family and friends shared selflessly throughout his life.

John’s hobbies were a reflection of his multifaceted personality. He was a passionate fly fisherman who spent time with his family in the rich waters of the American West and Patagonia. As an avid student of the game of golf, John fostered his already deep friendships with an array of people that spanned the country and the world.

His hearty laugh was infectious, his Thanksgiving fried turkey was legendary, and his ability to imbue his children with the more magnanimous aspects of living was unparalleled. He left an indelible mark on the community that will be felt for generations to come.

John’s legacy is carried on by his loving wife Margaret Ann; his children, Mims, Cole, and Penn; and his sister Michele.

John Overby Montgomery will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His spirit, characterized by generosity, warmth, and a genuine love for life, will continue to live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all the lives he touched.

A service to honor the life and legacy of John Overby Montgomery will be held on February 23, 2024 at Saint George’s Episcopal Church located at 4715 Harding Pike Nashville, TN 37205. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm with the memorial service starting at 1:30 p.m. John’s ashes will ultimately be spread by his family over the glorious wilderness and mountains of Sun Valley, ID; Deer Valley, UT; French Creek, WY; Green River, UT; his family farm in Bruce, MS; The Grove in Oxford, MS; and his home in Franklin, TN. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Serving as ushers are Doug Ferris, David Ferris, Brandon Ketcham, Hart Weatherford, John Green, Tony Gaines, John Farese, Trey Kamman, David Hardwick, Ray Kash, Pat Pickens, and Doug Julian.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the following: The University of Mississippi Foundation at 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 The John Montgomery “Campership”—a scholarship for boys who might not otherwise be able to experience Alpine Camp at PO Box 297, Mentone, AL 35984.

