OBITUARY: John Olin Duscoe

John Olin Duscoe was called to his Heavenly Home on March 4, 2025, at the age of 80. The second of three children, John was born on December 12, 1944, the son of William Thomas and Clarice Grin Duscoe. He grew up in Union City, Tennessee, graduated from Union City High School, and earned a business degree at the University of Tennessee Martin.

He was commissioned in the United States Army in 1968 and officially retired in 2004 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. John moved from Union City to Nashville in 1995 along with his aging parents to be closer to family members. As life-long Baptists, they soon became active members of Forest Hills Baptist Church, where John faithfully served as a Deacon as well as a volunteer wherever he was needed.

An avid sports fan, John developed many close relationships within his church family and cherished the friendships developed on the weekly golf outings or Belmont basketball games. In his later years he enjoyed being a part of the men’s groups who met for breakfast and fellowship each Wednesday and Thursday. When he was no longer able to join them, they brought breakfast to his home, which became a highlight of each week.

John was also the beneficiary of wonderful neighbors who watched over him, and he looked forward to the Friday evening meal brought each week by a dear friend and neighbor. He was also blessed by a special volunteer from Alive Hospice who brought delicious home cooked meals each Saturday night. He cherished his many friends who frequently phoned him and sent encouraging cards. Everyone who met John was drawn to his kindness and humility.

Preceded in death by his parents, John is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Reese Smith III of Franklin, TN, and his older brother, Tom Duscoe, of Newport, Arkansas. He is also survived by his nieces, Lauren (Tony) George, Lyndsay Smith, Libby (Brian) Melton, Kelly (Jeremy) Yax; his nephew, Reese (Shea) Smith IV; his great nieces, Audrey and Emmaline George; Hope, Amelia, and Lindley Melton; and his great nephews, Hudson George, and Jax (Reese V), Hunter, and Sawyer Smith.

A memorial service will be held to honor John’s life on Friday, March 21, 2025, at noon at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN 37215, with visitation beginning at 10am. The family will gather prior to this service at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for his burial, with Dr. Jerry Winfield presiding at both services. Honorary pallbearers will be John’s friends who call themselves the “Wednesday and Thursday Men’s Group.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Forest Hills Baptist Church or Josiah’s House, Inc., 7065 Moores Ln, Ste. 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 (see the website www.josiahshouse.net for more information).