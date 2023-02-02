OBITUARY: John Nelson Howe

John Nelson Howe was born on July 28, 1945, to the late John E. and Margaret A. (Osborne) Howe in Alexandria, KY, and passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Jay’s Grandfather, the late Dr. A.E. Howe, delivered his own Grandson in his home.

As a youth, Jay played the bass violin and piano in the Topeka Youth Symphony. He was an accomplished pianist. He received the Eagle Scout Award and was inducted into “The Order of the Arrow”. He was one of two Kansas delegates to the National Youth Science Camp in West Virginia.

Jay received his formal education at Topeka High School, graduating in 1963, Valedictorian of his Senior Class and National Merit Scholar. In addition, received his Bachelor of Science degree from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas, Summa Cum Laude. He also received a Master of Science degree, majoring in mathematical physics from Indiana University in Bloomington. Jay also received a Graduate Assistant position in Physics while attending Indiana University.

Jay was an Actuary and Vice President, for Security Benefit Life, Topeka, Kansas. He moved to Seattle, Washington and Founded National Associates company. He also was employed at Metropolitan Savings and Loan, KMS Financial Services and was the owner of Jay N. Howe and Associates.

Jay was a member of Topeka Jaycees, National Officer for the Lions Club, and was an active member of the United Presbyterian Church. He joined Lake Providence Baptist Church, in Nashville, TN. Where he was an active member of their Men’s Ministry.

To cherish his memories, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 17 years, Georgia. His son, John (Jorgelina) of St. Augustine, FL; Daughter, Lana Aris (John) of Drexel Hill, PA; Daughter, Melinda Howe and Daughter, Alexandra Vaccaro (Cody) of Holloman AFB New Mexico; Two Sisters, Alla Jeanne of Tucson, AZ and Marti Denton of Boise, ID. Ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Jay was dearly loved by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Special thanks to Alive Hospice, Care and Grief Support of Nashville, TN and personal caregivers.

Visitation with the family will take place Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10:00 am with funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Spring Hill, Tennessee. A second visitation will take place Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Peoples Funeral Home, 8340 US Hwy No. 27, Butler, KY 41006 with a graveside service to follow at Butler Cemetery.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 1710 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203

