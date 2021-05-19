OBITUARY: John Neale Cutrell

John Neale Cutrell, age 55 of Mt. Juliet, TN formerly of Franklin, TN passed away May 17, 2021.

John received his Bachelors Degree from Tennessee Tech with major in Finance. Member of SAE Fraternity. He worked with Servpro from 1992 until current. He enjoyed hiking, snowmobiling and outside activities.

Preceded in death by father, Ovid Neale Cutrell. Survived by: mother, Brenda Cutrell; sisters, Janie (Robert) Drescher and Laura Cutrell; nieces, Talley Ann Drescher and Sydney Faye Drescher.

Graveside services will be conducted 12:00 Noon, May 24, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Michael Eubanks and Ed Alexander officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12 Noon Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com