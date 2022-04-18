OBITUARY: John Morris Shelton Jr.

John Morris Shelton, Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 14th, 2022 in Williamson County, Tennessee. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on June 26th, 1954, and was 67 years old.

John was an avid collector and car enthusiast who loved his family.

Visitation will be 4:30 pm till 7:00 pm Monday, April 18th, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064.

A graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents John Morris and Lois Mabry Shelton along with his sister Judith Jared.

He is survived by:

His wife, Leslie Taylor Shelton of Franklin, Tennessee.

Sons: John Morris ‘Trey” Shelton, III, (Ashley), Taylor Alexander Shelton (Kathryn), and Cameron Mabry Shelton ( Lauren).

Grandchildren: John Morris Shelton, IV (Jack).

Sister, Elaine (Terry) Hickman of Pulaski, Tennessee.

Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

