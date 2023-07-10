OBITUARY: John Mitchell Faulkner Sr.

John Mitchell Faulkner Sr., a devoted family man, military veteran, and respected member of his community, peacefully passed away at his home on July 6, 2023, at the age of 80. He was surrounded by the love of his family. John’s legacy will forever be cherished by those whose lives he touched.

Born on October 28, 1942, to the late Dr. Arthur Mitchell and Eunice Arnold Faulkner, John grew up in a loving home that nurtured his values of integrity and compassion. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force, dedicating a portion of his life to protecting the freedoms we hold dear.

After his military service, John embarked on a lifelong career in healthcare administration, where he made significant contributions to the field. His dedication and leadership skills earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. John’s unwavering commitment to providing quality healthcare positively impacted the lives of many.

In addition to his professional endeavors, John had a wide range of interests and hobbies that brought him joy and fulfillment. He was an avid golfer who found tranquility on the course, and he also had a passion for ham radio, becoming an enthusiastic operator and connecting with fellow enthusiasts.

John’s faith was an integral part of his life, and he was a lifelong choir member of the United Methodist Church. He found solace and inspiration in his spiritual community, sharing his beautiful voice to uplift others during worship services. His devotion to his faith was evident in the kindness and compassion he showed to those around him.

John’s greatest joy was found in his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol, who stood by his side throughout their remarkable journey. Together, they built a strong foundation of love, support, and shared values. John will forever be remembered as a loving father to his children, John Mitchell Faulkner Jr. (Amanda), Gene Cowart (Tammy), and Deb Scruggs (Reginald). He was a guiding light in their lives, offering wisdom, support, and unconditional love.

John’s grandchildren, Hannah Faulkner, Hailey Faulkner, Katie Cowart, Patrick Cowart, Rachel Scruggs, Michael Scruggs, and Nick Scruggs, brought immense joy and pride to his life. He cherished his role as a grandfather and embraced every opportunity to create cherished memories with them.

He is also survived by his siblings, Sue Duncan and Don Faulkner (Monica), who shared a deep bond of love and support throughout their lives. John’s nieces, nephews, and extended family members will always remember him as a role model of kindness and strength.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of John Mitchell Faulkner Sr. will be held on Thursday, the 13th of July, with visitation at ten o’clock in the morning, followed by the service at eleven. The service will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Downtown Franklin, where John’s presence will be dearly missed.

As we mourn the loss of John, let us find solace in the memories we shared, the values he instilled in us, and the love that will continue to surround us. His legacy of compassion, service, and love will forever inspire us.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity.

