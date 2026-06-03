John Michael Tanzine, III of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Columbus, Georgia, died at the age of 70 on May 28, 2026.

John was born in Buffalo, New York, to Evelyn Johnson Tanzine and John Michael Tanzine, and was raised in Dublin, Georgia. After attending the University of Georgia for undergraduate and law school, John went on to practice law in Columbus, Georgia for over 47 years.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Cathy; his children, Michael and Tillery (Todd Crawford); his grandchildren, Carter and Graham; his sister Janice Wise; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CST on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to PAWS Humane Society, Columbus, Georgia or to Williamson County Animal Center, Franklin, Tennessee.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.