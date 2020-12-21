OBITUARY: John Michael Hutton

J. Michael Hutton, 77, of Spring Hill, Tenn., formerly of Williamsport, and West York, Pa., passed this life on Nov. 29.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, John Merle and Ruth Naomi Hutton. He will be missed by his son, Jamie (Carrie), and grandson, Chris. He is also survived by his brother, Rick (Candy) and their sons, Chris (Carol), Tim (Cindy), and Jonathan (Kristin). He will also be missed by his grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Mike was a graduate of West York High School, Austin Peay State University, and earned a Masters’ Degree from Penn State University. He was a longtime band director and professional musician. He also was an avid golfer and bowler, and loved his NY Yankees, NY Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to cure diabetes through either the JDRF or DRI organizations.

There will be a private internment service at Mt. Rose Cemetery in York, Pa.