OBITUARY: John Michael Blanchard

John Michael Blanchard, age 67 of Franklin, TN passed away December 23, 2020.

Received his Bachelors Degree from The University of the South at Sewanee and his Masters in Business Administration from Wake Forest University. Mike had a forty year career in the banking industry.

Preceded in death by parents, John Taylor Blanchard and Joan Massengill Smith; father in law & mother in law, Raymond and Earline Roark Butner. Survived by: wife, Karen Butner Blanchard; daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth “Katie” Blanchard; son, John Patrick Blanchard; brother, Paul Blanchard; sister in law & brothers in law, Brenda Butner (Tony) Nellums and David Butner.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made generously in Mike’s honor to any local food bank. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com