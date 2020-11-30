OBITUARY: John McNeese Giffen

John McNeese Giffen, age 58, died November 21, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Michelle S. Giffen; his children John Andrew Giffen and his wife Cassie Steinberg, Matt Hum Giffen and his partner Alonza Lasher, Elizabeth Marsh and her husband Ron Marsh, his grandchild Eleanor McNeese Steinberg-Giffen, and his siblings Dave Giffen and Jim Giffen. John was preceded in death by his parents David Kerr and Gladys “Bonnie” M. Giffen, and his sister Karen Lee Giffen Jones and brother-in-law John Jones.

A longtime resident of Franklin and Williamson County, John was born August 29, 1962 in Jackson, Tennessee. John attended Lambuth College and earned and bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1984. John and Michelle met while both were in college at Lambuth. They married on August 3, 1986.

John enjoyed a successful career in real estate in Williamson County for many years serving as a Realtor, principal broker and brokerage manager. He was an accomplished real estate instructor, speaker, and author. He served on numerous Realtor boards and committees, including the board of directors of the Williamson County Association of Realtors. He held multiple professional designations and certifications and received numerous awards during his career including being named WCAR’s “Realtor of the Year” in 2014.

John was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. John enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling the world with Michelle. He loved his church family at Christ Community Church in Franklin, where he served as a ruling elder for many years.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Community Church at a later date to be determined. John will be inurned and interred in a private-family graveside service next to his father and mother at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association per John’s wishes.