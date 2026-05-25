John Mark Eaton, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on May 21, 2026.

Mark was born in Canton, Ohio, to the late Jimmie and Anne Eaton. He grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he attended Chattanooga City High School, graduating in 1972. An accomplished athlete, he was named an All-State basketball player and earned a scholarship to play basketball at Middle Tennessee State University, where he graduated in 1976.

Mark began his career in real estate syndication and development before later founding a nationally recognized healthcare company that provided group purchasing services for long-term care facilities. Under his leadership, the company grew to serve clients across the country before being successfully sold in 2013. Following retirement, he devoted much of his time to mentoring young athletes through coaching at Brentwood Academy and with several local youth basketball organizations.

Mark loved golfing and, most of all, spending time with friends and family. Though he accomplished much throughout his life, his greatest joy was always his family. He deeply loved his wife, children, and grandchildren, and especially cherished cheering on his grandkids at their many sporting events.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Deb Eaton of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Jenny (John) Dyer of Franklin, Tennessee; son, Jake (Nicole) Eaton of Brentwood, Tennessee; brother, Steve (Margaret) Eaton of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Libby (Frank) Hutchison of Atlanta, Georgia; and grandchildren, Rhys and Olly Dyer, and Wilkes, Rory, and Emry Eaton, along with many other loving family members and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Otter Creek Church, 409 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027, with visitation beginning two hours prior to the service. Josh Graves will officiate.

Flowers may be sent to the church, and memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Academy in memory of Coach Mark Eaton.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.