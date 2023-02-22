OBITUARY: John Long Krabiel

Mr. John Long Krabiel, age 84, husband of Sandra Harmon Krabiel, resident of Spring Hill, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his residence.

Born on November 7, 1938, in Los Angeles, California, John was the son of the late William Francis Krabiel and the late Georgia Long Krabiel.

He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Church of the Nativity in Thompson’s Station. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. On October 30, 1962, he married Sandra Harmon.

John was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying hiking and kayaking in his home in Reno/Tahoe, Nevada. Gardening was another one of his hobbies. He was also an active participant in his children’s sporting events. John was a huge fan of USC and the Yankees.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Chris (Donna Sue) Krabiel of Eugene, OR and Jeff (Khema) Krabiel of Franklin, TN, and four grandchildren, Taylor Krabiel (Hanna) of Orlando, FL, Alex Krabiel of Portland, OR, Kennedy Krabiel of Franklin, TN, and Cameron Krabiel of Franklin, TN.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Georgia Jefford and Eleanor Carlson.

A complete obituary will be published later. Heritage Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Church of Nativity in Thompson’s Station. He will be laid to rest in the Garden of Resurrection Columbarium at Maury Memorial Gardens. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

