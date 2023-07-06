OBITUARY: John Link, Jr.

John Joseph Link, Jr., age 73, of Fairview, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 at St. Thomas West in Nashville. In following his wishes Mr. Link was cremated and his cremains will be casted upon his favorite fishing spot. A Memorial Gathering of Friends will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 4-8pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield. Pastor David Royalty will speak.

Mr. Link was born April 9, 1950 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Mr. John J. Link, Sr. and Mrs. Darlene Davis Link of Fairview, TN and Greenville, SC. Mr. Link worked as a stone and brick mason and was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid fisherman and he especially enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother Mr. Link is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kathy Webster-Link; sons, Benjamin “B.J.” Link and wife, Jessica, Treslyn Link and wife, Jacqueline, and Michael Dickey and wife Candy; daughters, Amanda Link-Zink and husband Michael, and Amber Savell and husband Gary; brother, John Vernon Link and wife Rhonda; and 11 grandchildren. Mr. Link is also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

