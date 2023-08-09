OBITUARY: John Kevin Grooms

John Kevin Grooms, age 33 of Franklin, TN passed away August 4, 2023. He was born in Nashville, TN to his parents, Garry and Sandra McWilliams Grooms.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Hansel “Hank” Grooms and Sue Doler Grooms; and grandfather, Cletus W. McWilliams. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother, James Collin (Annie) Grooms and their children, Jolene Marie and Hank McWilliams; sister, Kathleen Bryant Grooms; and maternal grandmother, Donna S. McWilliams. Kevin graduated from Brentwood High School in 2008 and Middle Tennessee State University (with high honors) in 2012.

Kevin would be quick to admit his long struggles with mental health and addiction. Although those things often controlled his life, they did not define who he was. He was intelligent. He was honest. He had a keen sense of humor, even if most of it did not resonate well with the older members of his family. He was generous and kind. Even when he had little to give, he often offered others a place to stay, a loan, or groceries and meals.

A private service for Kevin will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with burial following in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to A Design for Living (an addiction treatment center in Nashville, His Way (an addiction treatment center in Huntsville, AL) or a charity of your choice.

