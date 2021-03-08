OBITUARY: John “Johnny” L McCluskey

John “Johnny” Lewis McCluskey, age 75 of Franklin, TN passed away March 4, 2021. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Louis & Lois McCluskey. He retired after 30 years from AVCO.

Johnny is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McCluskey. He is survived by his brother, Ronnie (Mickey) McCluskey of Franklin, TN; sister, Pat (Clay) Balthrop and many loving children, grandchildren & nieces.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Monday, March 8, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow with military honors at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Steve Perry, Charlie Blair, Keith Barnhill, Cole Barnhill, Andy Cathey and Bobby Rader.