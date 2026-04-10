John “Johnny” Fanning, 76 of Salisbury, NC passed away peacefully on April 5, 2026. Born in Panther, WV on December 24, 1949 he was a son of the late Wilson Fanin and Nora (Justus) Fanin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Wayne, and Carl and sisters, Lilly Mae and Mavis.

He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Hunsucker of Stoneville, NC, Kristy Fanning of Madison, NC; son, John T. Fanning of Madison, NC and Aric Fanning of MI; twin brother James Fannin and wife Linda, of Westland, MI; sisters, Linda Cohen of Reidsville, NC, Brenda Bowles of Troutman, NC, Juanita Phipps and husband, Jimmy of Gruetli-Laager, TN and Lynne Thompson of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Emily, Tristyn, Olivia, Dylan, Gavin, and Kylie; great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Colson and a host of nieces and nephews.

John served in the Army 82nd Airborne from 1969-1971.

John was a truckdriver most of his life. He enjoyed reading, watching westerns and the past Andy Griffith shows, playing cards, and was a bingo baller at the nursing home. The past couple of years he lived for his grandchildren, bingo, and honeybuns. The nurses affectionately called him “the honeybun man.”

The family would like to make a special thank you to Pruitt Health Hospice and NC Veterans Home of Salisbury for their exceptional care.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 9, 2026 from 5:00pm-8:00pm and on Friday April 10,2026 from 12:00pm-1:00pm at Roselawn Funeral home at 450 Courthouse Road, Princeton, WV. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 10 2026 at 1:00pm. He will be honored with military graveside rights immediately following the service. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of John “Johnny” Fanning, please visit our flower store.

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This obituary was published by Roselawn Funeral Home.

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