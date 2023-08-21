OBITUARY: John James Cerasuolo

John James Cerasuolo, age 87 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday, August 18, 2023.

John was born in New York City on November 14, 1935. He was the oldest of six. He married in Queens, NY at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on September 11, 1955 to his loving wife Nancy. John was a retired construction worker.

He is survived by his wife of 67 Years; children, Joanne (John) Fry, John F. Cerasuolo, Joseph (Lisa) Cerasuolo; sister, Mary Ann Martucci; ten grandchildren, Bradley (Anne Mary) Valerie (Andrew) Jessica, Angela (Zack) Joseph, Melissa, Bailey (Kel) Francis, Vincent, Patrick; 4 great-grandchildren, Apollo, Cecilia, Charlotte & Cypress.

The family received friends from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, August 21, 2023, at St. Philip Catholic Church with Father Carlos Garcia officiating. Visitation one hour prior to Mass.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital in loving memory of John James Cerasuolo.

Family members will serve as Pallbearers.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of John James Cerasuolo.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/