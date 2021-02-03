OBITUARY: John “Jake” Michael Harvey, Jr.

John “Jake” Michael Harvey, Jr. age 18 of Franklin, TN went to Heaven on February 1, 2021.

Jake was a 2020 graduate of Franklin High School where he played for the Varsity Soccer team. Jake was incredibly passionate about living life and had big dreams of being an entrepreneur and helping the less fortunate. He was a hard worker, a wonderful teammate and enjoyed music. He loved to make people laugh, had an infectious smile and his positive energy would light up a room.

He is survived by his father, John Harvey, Sr.; mother, Sondra Steele Harvey; sisters, Jessie Harvey, Haylee Harvey and Hannah Harvey; grandparents, Neil & Mary McCracken and William & Catherine Steele.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1:30-2:30PM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Franklin HS Soccer field at Cheek Park, 106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin. A memorial visitation will then follow from 4:00PM – 8:00PM in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Rocketown Ministries, https://www.rocketown.org/jake , 601 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com