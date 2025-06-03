OBITUARY: John “Jack” Brewster

Jack went to be “present with the Lord” on May 6, 2025. The much-loved son of George and Mildred Skinner Brewster was born in Flint, Michigan, which was his home until he graduated from college with a Business Administration degree, married, and moved to Oklahoma.

While in Oklahoma, he was Traffic Manager for two petroleum refineries, and later served as Vice President of Baden Petroleum, with sole responsibility for their large fleet of railroad tank cars, as well as their customers’ fleets. He retired in 1998.

Jack enjoyed traveling during the next twenty years with his wife, by RVs, ocean cruises, planes, trains, and hot air balloons, through all 50 states, all Canadian provinces, and forty countries. He also relocated from Oklahoma to Sulphur, Louisiana, and then to Nashville, Tennessee.

He loved sports, either as a participant or a fan. He ran low hurdles in high school and played football in college. He loved water and snow skiing, boating, and camping with his family. He also loved all kinds of vehicles. He had trucks, vans, boats, motorcycles, and cars. His cars included a Bradley kit car, and his much-loved red Saturn Sky convertible, with which he won several trophies.

Jack served his country for eight years in the United States Navy Active Reserves. He was a longtime member of the Gideons and the American Legion. He was an ordained deacon, boys’ Sunday School teacher, active church member, Boy Scout Cub Master, church basketball coach, drummer for a retirement band, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, Evelyn Brewster (Elmer) Clarkson, and brother-in-law, Elmer Clarkson. He is survived by his wife, Cumi Cook Brewster; daughter, Renée Brewster (James) Ball; son, John (Jill) Brewster, Jr.; granddaughters, Jessica Ball (Mike) Reed; Laura Ball (Nick) Graffeo; Gabrielle Brewster (Trevor) Robbins; grandsons, John (Julianna) Brewster, III; Matthew Brewster; and great-granddaughter, Alex Reed.

Jack’s Memorial Service will be at Forest Hills Baptist Church Chapel. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. His service will begin at 2:30 p.m. under the direction of Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel.

Those wishing to send flowers can send them to Forest Hills Baptist Church, Nashville, Tennessee, or, if they wish, may make a donation in Jack’s name to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, Brentwood, Tennessee. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.