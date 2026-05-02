John Hall Nesmith Jr., a dedicated machinist and loving family man, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2026, in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Born on February 16, 1949, in Nashville, John lived a life marked by devotion to both his craft and his family.

John devoted many years to his career as a machinist for Textron, where he was renowned for his precision and meticulous attention to detail. His perfectionist nature was evident in every aspect of his work and daily life, reflecting a steadfast commitment to excellence that earned him the respect of colleagues and friends alike.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, John took great pride in his family, whom he considered his greatest achievement. His beloved wife of 57 years, Jennie Nesmith, stood by his side throughout their long and enduring partnership. Together, they raised children who carry forward his legacy: Jonathan Christopher Nesmith Sr., William Glenn Nesmith, and Deannie Robinson, lovingly accompanied by their spouses and children. John’s family circle included cherished daughters-in-law, Crystal Dawn Newstead, and grandchildren Sean “Meghan” Robinson, Gregory “Charity” Robinson, Sophie Robinson, Ian Smith, Isabella Nesmith, and Jonathan Christopher Nesmith Jr., who brought joy and meaning to his later years.

John also leaves behind his siblings Mike Nesmith and June Elliot, who join in mourning the loss of their brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Nesmith, as well as his brother Terry Wright.

A man with a fondness for traveling, John especially enjoyed his trips to Colorado, where the scenic beauty and tranquility mirrored his own inner character — steady, thoughtful, and deeply appreciative of life’s finer details.

A visitation honoring John’s life will be held on May 4, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee. This will be followed by a funeral service at the same location from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

John Hall Nesmith Jr.’s life was a testament to dedication, love, and the pursuit of excellence. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him, and his memory will remain a guiding light for those who continue to carry his spirit forward.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.