OBITUARY: John Gray Egbert, Sr.

John Gray Egbert, Sr., age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. He attended Parmer School and was a graduate of Hillsboro High School in Nashville, where he was a member of the Alpha Chi Fraternity. He attended Tennessee Tech in Cookeville for two years before joining the Air National Guard where he served for six years. After serving in the Guard he worked for Third National Bank in Nashville before starting his home building and remodeling career as the owner and operator of John Egbert Contractor for 49 years.

His interest in cars began at an early age; he owned his first car and drove to school at the age of twelve. John was a founding member of the Volunteer V8 Ford Club. He attended car shows all over the country and spent many years restoring and showing primarily early Fords. After retirement John enjoyed the outdoors, working in the yard, and gardening. He also loved to build bird houses.

Preceded in death by parents, George Milne Egbert, Sr., and Katherine Mary Gray Egbert. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean Sanders Egbert; sons, John Gray, Jr. “Gray” (Kerri) Egbert; Paul Martin (Virginia) Egbert; brothers, George M. Egbert, Jr.; Donald W. Egbert; Dr. Thomas “Tom” Egbert; William T. “Bill” (Nancy) Egbert; grandchildren, John Gray Egbert III, Nicholas Wall Egbert, Rose Elaine Egbert and Camille Pearre Egbert, many nieces and nephews, and other loving family members.

The family would like to give special thanks to Hannah Kling and the entire team at Accent Care Hospice for the excellent care and support they provided to John and the family for the past several months. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dr. Bryan Brooks officiating. Private family burial service will follow the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Harmon, Greg Mashburn, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Christopher King, Robert Haley, Ricky Locke, Hal Moran, Danny Driskell and Charly Beauchamp. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Parkinson’s Foundation. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com

