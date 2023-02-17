OBITUARY: John Glenn Snow

John Glenn Snow, 57, passed away in the comfort of his immediate family, surrounded by love from all over the country on February 14, 2023.

Born to the late John Wayne Snow and Marilyn Sue Forston Snow, on July 24, 1965, in Macon, IL, graduating from Macon High School, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from Milliken University, and moved to Nashville, TN in 1986 to pursue a career in country music.

John and Tracy Howard Snow married in 1995, enjoyed 27+ years of marriage and they raised 3 children, Iva “Grace” Snow, John Thomas “Tom” Snow, and Samuel Roby “Sam” Snow of Thompson’s Station, TN and Matthew Brandon “Matt” Wood of Murfreesboro, TN.

John’s surviving siblings are Lucia Snow (Chris) Biondolini, Logan (Bethany) Snow, and Lucas Snow; several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by brother, Billie Jo Snow.

As a gifted musician, who played by ear and never read sheet music, he successfully played the drums, guitar, bass, fiddle and piano. He co-founded his first band, with best friend Dave Craft, FlatBranch, whose 2 reunion tours donated all proceeds to Make-A-Wish.

In college, John played guitar for Dog & the Boners, and later at Nashville North as the opening band for some of the biggest artists of the time. He toured with Mixed Company of TX and played drums in the house band for the grand opening of The Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. He founded the Christian band The New Creatures, and most recently reconnected with long-time friends to form VCR.

John was Youth Pastor, Associate Pastor and Head Pastor at Peytonsville Baptist Church and lead the worship team.

John coached rec basketball for both of his sons and is a beloved Williamson County School and Deer Run camp bus driver.

John loved farming on his 3rd generation farm in Central, IL, was running back for his high school football team, held state records in track, certified scuba diver, motorcycle enthusiast, and converted cat person.

Donations may be made to Alive Hospice Nashville in honor of John Glenn Snow.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

