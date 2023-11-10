OBITUARY: John German Newcome

By
Jen Haley
-
John-German-Newcome

John German Newcome was born in Williamson County to John and Essie Newcome and passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

He spent a lifetime farming with his father, worked at CPS and retired from Pelican. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member and Deacon of Hillsboro Baptist Church.

Survived by his wife of 46 years Norma Newcome; daughters Dianne Bradbury, Annette McEwen; son Tony Todd; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.

A dedicated man to God, Family and Country.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 11 am in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 4-8 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers please make offering to Hillsboro Baptist Church.

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Norma Jean ‘Granny’ Bennett
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here