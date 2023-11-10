OBITUARY: John German Newcome

John German Newcome was born in Williamson County to John and Essie Newcome and passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

He spent a lifetime farming with his father, worked at CPS and retired from Pelican. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member and Deacon of Hillsboro Baptist Church.

Survived by his wife of 46 years Norma Newcome; daughters Dianne Bradbury, Annette McEwen; son Tony Todd; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.

A dedicated man to God, Family and Country.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 11 am in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 4-8 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers please make offering to Hillsboro Baptist Church.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/