OBITUARY: John Fred Landers, Jr.

John Fred Landers Jr., of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Born in Nashville, John graduated from Battle Ground Academy. He was an active member Kappa Phi fraternity during his high school years. He went on to earn degrees in Business, Accounting, and Geology from The University of Tennessee in 1979.

Throughout the 1980s, John worked alongside his father, J. Fred “Chief” Landers Sr., at Southeastern Natural Resources, a company that drilled oil and natural gas wells across the region. His background in geology made him a perfect fit for the technical and practical demands of the industry, blending science with hands-on field expertise.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, John built a successful career in finance as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), later also earning his license as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He was respected for his intelligence, professionalism, and ability to navigate complex financial landscapes with clarity and care.

From 1992 to 2012, John served with Metro Davidson County Government, working closely with Criminal Court Clerk David Torrence. He played a key role in transforming decades of handwritten records and outdated systems into the modern digital platform that became the foundation of the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS). His work left a lasting impact on Nashville’s judicial infrastructure.

Outside of his professional life, John was passionate about sports. He had been a tennis teaching professional earlier in life and remained a lifelong golfer, known as much for his competitive spirit as for the friendships he built on the courts and fairways.

John was preceded in death by his parents, J. Fred “Chief” Landers Sr. and Dorothy “Dottie” Landers, his sister Connie Landers, and his brother William “Bill” Landers. He is survived by his two nephews, Bobby Brannon of Dallas and Mike Brannon of Austin, along with extended family and friends who will remember him for his warmth, wit, and steady presence. In pure John fashion, his last words were: “Ask me to tell you a joke!!”

Per John’s request, a memorialization service in honor of John’s life will be held at [location] on [date and time] in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of a life marked by dedication, achievement, and love.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.