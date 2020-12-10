OBITUARY: John Finley Underwood

John Finley Underwood, age 91, of Nolensville, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home of Murfreesboro, TN. He was born October 21, 1929 in Olive Hill, KY, the son of Brady and Grace Underwood, and a beloved sibling to three sisters and one brother.

John was a teacher, mentor, and minister to many, and a friend and role model to all. He was a veteran of the US Navy, and a graduate of Asbury University and the University of Kentucky. He began his career in education teaching in a one-room school, and went on to serve as counselor and principal at Franklin County High School, and as a professor at Kentucky State University. For 26 years he pastored multiple churches and congregations, providing love, service and support to countless families throughout Kentucky.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Helen Underwood of Nolensville, TN; his sons and their wives, Kevin and Sarah Underwood of Brentwood, TN, and; Kent and Ongeleigh Underwood of Chattanooga, TN, and; his grandchildren, Emma, Seddon, Shepard, Eliza, Stockton, Mackenzie, and Finley Underwood (his namesake).

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Nolensville First United Methodist Church from 12.00-1.00 p.m. Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by a private graveside service. Flowers and/or memorial contributions in John’s name to Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135 are welcome.

