John Felician Schiltz, a beloved engineer and devoted family man, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. He was born on June 13, 1929, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Felician and Anna Schiltz, who instilled in him the values of hard work and dedication.

John achieved great success in his career, at National Lead and Aerojet. He received his bachelors degree in engineering from Xavier University and masters in business from Purdue University. His professional life was marked by a commitment to excellence and innovation, reflecting the passion he brought to all aspects of his life. In 1985 founded a small manufacturing company called Schiltz Enterprise Inc.

Beyond his remarkable career, John was a man of varied interests and hobbies. He found joy in bird watching and butterfly watching, immersing himself in the beauty of nature. A fervent supporter of his Purdue basketball team, he took great pleasure in cheering them on. Alongside his beloved wife Yosie, with whom he shared 42 wonderful years of marriage, John cherished their shared adventures. Their travels together were treasures to him, with their favorite trip being a memorable journeys to Africa and Alaska. John also enjoyed hiking, embracing the great outdoors with enthusiasm and vigor.

John’s family was his proudest accomplishment, a source of endless joy and fulfillment. He is survived by his loving wife, Yosie Barr Schiltz; his daughter Karen Bates; his stepdaughter Tracy (Jeff) Fite; his stepson Herb Lawson, daughter in law, Linda Schiltz; his grandchildren; Matthew Fite, Donald Bates, Tom Schiltz, Grace Bates, Andrew Schiltz and Angela Bates; as well as his great granddaughter Angel Bates and great grandson Owen Schiltz. Also surviving John are his niece Beth Ann Schneider and nephew Jim Herrmann.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Felician and Anna Schiltz; his son Kent Schiltz; and his sister Mary Lou Herrmann. He leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication that will continue to inspire those who had the privilege to know him. He will be dearly remembered and missed by all.

