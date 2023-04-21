OBITUARY: John F. Croft

By
Jen Haley
-
John-F.-Croft

John F. Croft, age 59, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

He was born in Kansas City, KS to the late Claude Francis and the late Patricia Sue Deason Croft.

He worked as a technical engineer for Entech Engineering for 30 years.

Survived by his spouse, Lynn Lovett Croft; sons, Christopher (Chelsea) Croft and Andrew Croft; daughter, Graysie Croft; and sister, Kathy (Patrick) McWhorter.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Christopher, Andrew and Jeff Lovett, Sean McWhorter, Charles Reed, Ian McWhorter, Thomas Lovett, Joseph Lovett and Patrick McWhorter. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitch Simpson, Ben Hunter, Beth Anderson, Entech Engineering, Willie Stokes and Jack Freeman.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY4MTg1MjAyNzI0Njc4NCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BrightStone.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Shawna Marie Tyrrell
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here