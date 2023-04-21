OBITUARY: John F. Croft

John F. Croft, age 59, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

He was born in Kansas City, KS to the late Claude Francis and the late Patricia Sue Deason Croft.

He worked as a technical engineer for Entech Engineering for 30 years.

Survived by his spouse, Lynn Lovett Croft; sons, Christopher (Chelsea) Croft and Andrew Croft; daughter, Graysie Croft; and sister, Kathy (Patrick) McWhorter.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Christopher, Andrew and Jeff Lovett, Sean McWhorter, Charles Reed, Ian McWhorter, Thomas Lovett, Joseph Lovett and Patrick McWhorter. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitch Simpson, Ben Hunter, Beth Anderson, Entech Engineering, Willie Stokes and Jack Freeman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BrightStone.

