OBITUARY: John Everett Davis

John Everett Davis, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at his residence.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Roy E. Davis and the late Amanda Virginia Overbey Davis.

He spent his career in the banking industry, retiring after more than 38 years of service.

He was an active Scoutmaster for more than 10 years, helping to shape the lives of numerous young men.

He enjoyed golfing, and even had the ability to teach and coach blind golfers.

He was involved with charitable work throughout the years and was always willing to help someone.

He loved traveling with his wife and family.

He loved singing in the church choir at Woodmont Christian Church, where he was a faithful member for over 60 years.

Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Bill Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judy Ryan Davis; son, Steven (Lisa) Davis; daughter, Amy (Jay) Jordan; grandchildren, Ryan and Rachel Phelan; brother, Elliott Davis; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Woodmont Christian Church.

Burial will follow at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery at 3:45 PM.

Visitation one hour prior to the service.