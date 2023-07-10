OBITUARY: John Elton Parker

John Elton Parker, age 89 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

John grew up in Cullman, AL. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954. He was stationed in San Antonio, TX, Austin, TX, Omaha, NE and North Africa. He was a Strategic Air Command 27th fighter wing right out of basic training.

He worked with L&N Railroad in Birmingham, AL and later transferred to Nashville, TN in 1958 and worked for L&N Railroad in Radnor Yard and also an engineer on the road to Chattanooga. John retired from the railroad after forty years of service in 1995.

Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Opal Pierce Parker; sister, Avis Parker Johnson and brother, Marlin Parker.

Survived by: loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Henrietta McMinn Parker; son, Thomas Roddy (Sandra) Parker; daughter, Jeanene Parker (Trey) Vaughn; grandchildren, Casey Morgan Vaughn and Ally Vaughn (Daniel) Medley; step-grandchildren, Amy Fenton and Emily (Jeff) Smith; step-great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Blaze, Pierce, Chelsea and Seth; sister, Becky Parker Still; loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Chuck McElhannon officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Roddy Parker, Trey Vaughn, Tommy Campsey, Jerry Vanderburg, David English and Daniel Medley. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Class from Walker Memorial Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Walker Memorial Baptist Church, 1350 West Main St., Franklin, TN 37064.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

