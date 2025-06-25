OBITUARY: John Edward Powell

John Edward Powell, born on March 26, 1959, in Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 18, 2025, at his home in Arrington, Tennessee. John was the beloved son of Joe Frederick Powell and Joann (Shock) Powell. He spent his early years in Ohio and Michigan, and in 1974, moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, where he graduated from Hendersonville High School as the president of the school band and a passionate pole vaulter.

A driven entrepreneur and true visionary, John spent time running trucking companies before transforming his family farm in Arrington into the thriving King’s Chapel community.

With determination and sharp business instincts, he founded a private sewer utility, a real estate agency, the Club at King’s Chapel, and the development firm Ashby Communities – lovingly named after his eldest daughters, Ashley and Abby.

He was so proud when the gorgeous covered wooden bridge was added at King’s Chapel, where people came from all over the United States to take wedding photos or just to enjoy the walk.

Above all, family was John’s greatest priority. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Natalia, and an incredibly caring father to his youngest children – daughter Emily and stepson Roman, who he treated as his own son. Some of his most cherished moments were his one-on-one time with Roman every morning while driving him to school, laughing while watching Westerns together, and reading bedtime stories to Emily at night.

Having a home office allowed him to spend as much time as possible watching Emily grow up. Whenever she would run into his office, he always found time to hug her, give her his full attention, and proudly introduce her to his visitors.

John was a man of action and generosity. He would drop everything to help a friend or family member in need, never hesitating to pick up the phone whenever someone called. His loyalty touched everyone who knew him. Throughout his years, John enjoyed sailing, skiing, playing polo, and listening to his favorite music of Frank Sinatra.

After meeting Natalia, he began traveling regularly to Europe to spend time together. They visited France, Iceland, Turkey, Mexico, the Bahamas, Grand Cayman, the Dominican Republic, as well as several trips to Ukraine. He loved sharing stories about their travels and the countries they had visited together. These journeys, along with annual family trips to Banff, Canada, and magical vacations to Disney World with his wife, children, and grandchildren, remained some of John’s most treasured memories.

In addition to his mother, Joann (Shock) Powell, John is survived by his loving wife, Natalia Powell, and their children, Emily Powell and Roman Powell.

He is also survived by brother Joseph Delbert Powell, sister Jill Chrisman (John); children from a previous marriage: Ashley Lamb (Andrew) and Abby Donlon (John); and five cherished grandchildren. He is lovingly remembered as well by his former wife, Elaine (Ahrens) Powell.

A celebration of life will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN, June 29th at 3pm, with visitation two hours prior from 1-3pm.