OBITUARY: John Edward ‘Eddie’ Pratt III

John Edward “Eddie” Pratt, III, age 65 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Eddie was a 1977 graduate of Franklin High School where he was a member of the high school band. He attended Columbia State Community College and also Nashville Automotive Tech.

Eddie was a faithful firefighter for the City of Franklin and retired after 35 years of service. He also worked with Advance Auto Parts for eleven years. Everyone that knew Eddie knew that he was an avid Volunteer Fan for Life for the University of Tennessee sports.

Preceded in death by father, John Edward Pratt, Jr. and stepfather, James Douglas “Doug” Wilson.

Survived by: loving wife, Cheryl Pratt; daughters, Emily (Richard) Vargus and Elizabeth (Michael) Fehlman; grandchildren, Lanie Anderson, Landon, Marianna & Savannah Vargus; mother, Jane Wilson; brother, Kenny (Connie) Wilson; sister, Karen “Kay” Wilson; sister in law & brothers in law, Lissa (Kenny) Adkins, Kent & Drew Robison.

Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jon Fehlman & Ed Slayton officiating. Interment in Williamson Memorial Gardens with full firefighter honors. Active pallbearers will be City of Franklin Fire Fighters. Honorary pallbearers will be present & retired City of Franklin Fire Fighters and administrative staff.

Memorials may be made to Franklin Firefighter Charities.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday and 10:00 AM until service time on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/