OBITUARY: John Denley Taylor

John Denley Taylor Jr., age 83, of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. John was born on September 28, 1941, in Memphis, TN to the late John Denley Taylor, Sr, and Martha McConaghy Taylor. He graduated from South Side High School in Memphis, TN in 1959 where he was a letterman on the football team and a member of the National Honor Society.

He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned a degree in Industrial Management. John, “JT” as many knew him, worked at Delta Airlines while finishing his degree at Georgia Tech. After graduating, he joined the public accounting firm Touche Ross and became a CPA. He subsequently had a successful career as CFO and General Manager of a number of small businesses. Later in his career, he served as a business consultant and advisor to startup and distressed businesses. He was an author who published a book of his life: “Sword Drills, Sliderules and Green Eyeshades: The Story of John Taylor.” A devout Christian, he loved the Lord and was active in his Sunday School class at Forest Hills Baptist Church which he once served as president.

He adored his wife, Peggy, was enormously proud of his son and daughter and doted on his six grandkids. We all appreciated his humor and the enthusiasm of his stories. He was an avid sports fan and was particularly passionate about Georgia Tech Football. He collected Lionel Trains for many years. He loved to travel, delighted in family cookouts, was a serious movie buff, a voracious reader, relished debating politics, savored the thrill of a summer thunderstorm and appreciated re-connecting with old friends and colleagues. We will fondly remember his fun-loving, large personality which filled the room.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret (Peggy) Lowry Taylor, a son Stephen Taylor (Polly), a daughter Stephanie Taylor Cook (Will), and his grandchildren Harrison Taylor, Alex Taylor, Lowry Brooks, Griffin Brooks, Jonathan Taylor and Natalie Taylor and two step-grandchildren, Alex Cook and Tommy Sennett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Kathleen Williams and Diane Taylor and a brother David Taylor. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 5th at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, TN. Local arrangements are by the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Franklin, TN.