John D. Douglass, Jr. passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on June 7, 2026. At the age of 99, he had led a life brimming with love, laughter, and southern beats. “J.D.” was born on May 1, 1927 in Oakland, Tennessee to John Delbert Douglass Sr. and Sara Evie Campbell. Growing up in the birthplace of delta blues and frequenting historic music venues as a young man, he approached the rhythms of life with the same sense of playfulness, improvisation, and verve. After serving in the Army as a medic, he met and wed Virginia Abbott, the love of his life, and raised two daughters, Darlene and Danette. He spent much of his career in cement sales, travelling and moving with his family throughout Tennessee.

In his retired years, he valued his health and connection with loved ones. He played golf or exercised daily and shared breakfast with family at Cracker Barrel every Saturday. Those close to him recall his distinct style of singing in the mornings—a remarkable blend of yodeling and gargling. J.D. was known for his devotion to his family, his infectious, teasing giggle, and his natural sense of rhythm.

Up until his last year, he spent birthdays at a jazz club with family and friends, charming dance partners, young and old, with his spritely moves. Even when his mobility became more limited, he found great joy in playing games and teasing his great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A warm and steady servant leader, the way he lived taught his children and grandchildren how to love others, how to find joy and laughter in the hard stuff, and to dance whenever you can.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Douglass. He is survived by his daughters, Darlene Gentry (Robert) and Danette Heinze (Jeff), grandchildren Kristen (Thor Jones) and Thomas Gentry (Julia), Olivia (Logan Elliott) and Cole (Jordan) Ranseen, cherished in-laws, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate J.D.’s life during a visitation and memorial service on June 23, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. The visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.