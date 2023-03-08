OBITUARY: John Dayton Wright Jr.

John Dayton Wright, Jr. age 73 of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023.

He was born July 23, 1949 in Nashville, TN to the late JD & Judy Wright.

John graduated high school in 1967 from Hillwood High School. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Memphis in 1971, and also his MBA in 1973.

While in college he met his wife, Linda and they were married at the First Baptist Church in Huntingdon, TN in 1970.

He worked for Sears for over 25 years where he held several positions at several stores all over the south. The company later moved him to the Cool Springs location to serve as the store manager. After working for Sears, he worked for Franklin National Bank.

He also assisted numerous churches in the area with their accounting. He was a former member and Deacon at West Franklin Baptist Church, and a current member and Deacon at Triune Baptist Church.

John loved spending time with his son and watching him play sports over the years. He was an amazing man that touched many lives.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Kennon Wright of Thompsons Station, TN; son, Jeremy (Laurel) Wright of Brentwood, TN; grandson, Jericho Wright; sister, Harriett (Edwin) Polley of Brentwood, TN; sister-in-law, Kathy (Joe) Weaver of Ruleville, MS; many loving nieces & nephews; his beloved dog, Coco.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 10, 2023 with visitation from 9:30 until service time at Triune Baptist Church, 8094 Horton Highway, Arrington, TN 37014. Dr. Jeffery Elliott will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be the Triune Baptist Church Men’s Sunday School Class.

Memorials may be made to Triune Baptist Church Building Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

