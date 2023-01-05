OBITUARY: John David Daggett

John David Daggett, age 72 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

He was born in Haverhill, MA to the late James & Theresa Daggett.

John spent the majority of his career as an International Defense Contractor for Raytheon who retired after traveling to many countries over the years. One of John’s favorite things to do was taking long rides on his motorcycle, especially by the ocean with the Harley he always wanted. John was such a great handyman who could build anything and loved working in his yard. Everyone has always known John to be generous, kind-hearted and always lent a helping hand.

John is survived by his wife, Karen Barber of Spring Hill, TN; daughters, Renee (Kevin) Foye of Danville, NH and Ashley (Jason) Marr of Wilmington, MA; brothers, Mike (Pam) Daggett of Haverhill, MA and Bill (Ann) Daggett of Freeport, ME; grandchildren, Eliana, Collin & Dominic Foye, Juliana & Alyssa Marr; step-children, Amee Mosley of Franklin, TN, Autumn (Pete) Olsen of Summertown, TN and Nathan (Kim) Caserotti of Belleville, IL; step-grandchildren, Mason, Harper & Audrey Mosley, Amelia Hardimon, Alexis & Beau (John’s godson) Olsen, Lilliana & Bennett Caserotti; nephew and niece, Matthew and Meghan Daggett.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Cruiseport Gloucester in Massachusetts on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at 1 pm. A Celebration of Life will also be held at his home on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. Please contact a family member for further details.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. http://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/