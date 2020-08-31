OBITUARY: John David Crutcher

John David Crutcher, age 67 of Columbia, TN in the Rally Hill Community, passed away August 29, 2020. Graduate of Franklin High School. He was co-owner and operator of Crutcher Trucking and Excavating. He loved farming and his horses. Faithful and loving Dad, grandfather, brother and friend to many.

Preceded in death by parents, John C. and Melva Martin Crutcher; daughter, Sharon Renee Crutcher Johnson; sister, Debbie Crutcher Miller and brother in law, Barry Kincaid.

Survived by: son, John (Angela) Crutcher; daughter, April (Rickey) Alexander; grandchildren, Laine, Gavin and Leon Johnson, Preston Bolton, Eli and Aaron Alexander; sister, Linda Kincaid; aunts and uncles, Jackie Bruce (Otis) Haley and Randy (Brenda) Martin; four nieces and nephews; three grand nieces and nephew and many cousins and extended family.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bill Sasser officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be John Crutcher, Rickey Alexander, Jonathon Johnson, Paul Varney, Kerry Connell and Ron Reid. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Cothran, Steve Wright, Jimmy Beard, Lynn Frye, Harvey Isom and Randy Kincaid. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Williamson Medical Center Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com