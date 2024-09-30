OBITUARY: John Darrell Owen

John Darrell Owen, age 73, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on September 25, 2024.

He was born in Dallas, Texas to the late John Darrell and Martha Marcell Owen.

John loved boating, camping, wood working, reading, traveling and genealogy. His biggest love was spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Owen; daughters, Lauren James (Chris) and Lindsey White (Kyle); grandchildren, Ava and Nora James, and Carson, Harrison and Adelyn White; sister, Debbie Owen; and nephew, Michael Owen (Kristen).

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Online Donations – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

The care of John Darrell Owen and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

