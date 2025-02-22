OBITUARY: John Dale Woodcock

James John Dale Woodcock (age 67) passed away on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025. John was born December 11, 1957 to James William Woodcock, Sr. and Ruby Myrtle Woodcock on a US military base in Heidelberg, Germany. The family soon returned to Athens, TN when John was an infant. He was raised by his beloved mother in Athens as the youngest of five siblings and grew up to excel in baseball and football.

John attended the University of Tennessee and spent his career working in the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Knoxville, TN. He enjoyed gardening and watching all types of sports but found his true joy in life as a father and most recently a grandfather. John is survived by his daughter, Katy Woodcock Dingess, and her husband, Patrick. “John John” will be especially missed by his precious grandchildren, Margot (age 3) and Connor (age 9 months) whom he loved spending time with and could talk about all day long. John is also survived by his siblings Pam Edgemon, Sonny Woodcock (Shirley), and Timmy Woodcock along with several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverly Wilson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church in Athens, TN on Saturday, March 8th at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Celebration of Life Service Address: 305 Ingleside Ave, Athens, TN 37303

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.